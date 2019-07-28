Rainbow over Ming'antu observing station of National Astronomical Observatories in Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a rainbow over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Qi, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a rainbow over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Qi, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a rainbow over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Qi, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a rainbow over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Qi, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Photo taken on July 27, 2019 shows a rainbow over the Ming'antu observing station of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Zhengxiangbai Qi, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)