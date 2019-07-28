Scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County, China's Ningxia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/28 13:10:22

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)


 

Tourists visit the terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
