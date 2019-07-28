Scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County, China's Ningxia

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2019 shows the scenery of terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Tourists visit the terraced field in Pengyang County of Guyuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)