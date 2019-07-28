Overseas firms eager to sign up for China’s 2nd import expo as 100-day countdown begins

As the 100-day countdown began on Saturday to the second edition of China's largest national import expo, it is expected to surpass the first one in scale and attendance, organizers said.



A total of 61 countries have confirmed attendance at the national exhibition under the second CIIE, while more than 3,000 companies from 150 countries and regions will attend the CIIE's company exhibition, exceeding the first CIIE's attendance figure, said Wang Bingnan, Vice Minister of Commerce, at a press conference held in Beijing.



In comparison, companies from more than 130 countries and regions attended the first CIIE's company exhibition.



More than 250 of the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders have signed up for the second CIIE, Wang said, adding that the average exhibiting area is about 93 square meters for each exhibitor, up 20 percent compared with the first CIIE.



"Holding the fair shows that China's reform and opening-up will not stop, and will add new vigor and driving force to our further reform and opening-up," Wang said.



The second CIIE will also incorporate more high-tech elements, presenting AR and VR technologies, and it will have an outdoor autonomous driving activity area for visitors to experience cutting-edge tech.



The second CIIE is scheduled to run from November 5-10 in Shanghai.



Benefit from CIIE



An exhibitors and buyers matchmaking meeting, held in the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, was bustling with activity. Some food companies have turned the hall into temporary kitchens with chefs cooking beef, making coffee and chopping bread to serve visitors who stood in a long queue to taste the gourmet offerings.



Many exhibitors said that they had updated their exhibiting plans for the second CIIE after receiving generous orders during the first CIIE.



Qiu Shurong, sales deputy general manager of New Zealand-based, Chinese owned dairy products manufacturer TheLand said that the CIIE provides the company opportunities to reach China's "sinking markets" in smaller cities. He also disclosed that the online sales of TheLand products surged 309 percent in the first quarter, which he attributed to the "effects of the CIIE."



"This year, we are among the first batch of companies to sign up for the second CIIE, with exhibition area 1.5 times larger than last year," he said.



Xu Jiankang, oncology business director from Sweden-based medical equipment manufacturer Elekta told the Global Times the company had signed sizable contracts with domestic buying delegations, mostly major hospitals, during last year's CIIE.



This pushed the company to enlarge its exhibition area by 50 percent for this year's CIIE. He also disclosed that the company would arrange a "digital experience area" at this year's CIIE for visitors to experience radiotherapy as a kind of medical education.



Wu Meng, vice general manager of the Australia-based Aulong Auniu Wang PTY, a beef and seafood manufacturing and export company, told the Global Times that the company signed intentional and genuine deals of around 213 million yuan ($30.97 million) during last year's CIIE. They hope that this year's deals could reach 500 million yuan.



"I feel that trade is becoming more and more convenient nowadays in China. As a trader we benefit from such increasing convenience and our confidence in the Chinese market is increasing," she said.



Sun Chenghai, vice director of the CIIE bureau said on Friday that the CIIE not only shows China's determination to open up and insist on free trade, but also boosts the consumption upgrade within the country.



US participation



More companies from the US will attend the second CIIE than the first edition,



"The Chinese market has great appeal to companies at home and abroad, including US companies. For the US, even if there is some friction on the bilateral side, it can't stop the companies' attention and great enthusiasm for the Chinese market," Ren said.



In 2018, more than 170 companies from the US attended the fair, altogether taking up an exhibition area of more than 36,000 square meters, ranking among top three in most attendees by country.



This year, companies from the US are even more active and the number of US firms attending the fair will surpass last year's figure, with an exhibition area 35 percent larger than last year's, Ren said.



A PR representative from the US-based food manufacturer Mars told the Global Times that Mars is very optimistic about the prospects of the Chinese market.



"We believe the current [trade] fluctuations are just temporary," she said during a pre-expo exhibitors and buyers matchmaking meeting.



She disclosed that Mars' exhibition area for this year's CIIE will be 30 percent larger than last year. The company is also prepared to bring dozens of new products like sugar, chocolate, pet food and sauces to the second CIIE.



"We hope to test Chinese investors' interest in some of our products via the CIIE, which would finally turn into our investment in China. We also hope to push for the ease of existing import limitations via the CIIE display," the representative said. Mars has disclosed investment plans amounting to 1 billion yuan in total in China since last year's CIIE.





