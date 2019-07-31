Defense ministry holds reception to celebrate PLA founding anniversary

A reception is held by China's Ministry of National Defense to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

A reception was held by the Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday to celebrate the 92nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug 1.On behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission, State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe extended Army Day greetings to the personnel of the PLA, the Armed Police Force, the reserve force, the militia, civilian personnel, veterans, army heroes and role models, among others.The armed forces will always uphold the absolute leadership of the Party, Wei said at the reception.China will firmly stay on the path of peaceful development, pursue a national defense policy that is by its nature defensive, and work with other countries to make greater contributions to world peace and stability, he said.There is only one China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, said the defense minister, pledging that the PLA will firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.He also pledged that the armed forces will work hard to build the people's forces into world-class forces and celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with notable achievements.