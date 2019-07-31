Xi signs orders to award merit citations to military individuals, unit





Xi Jinping (C), chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), poses for a group photo with a soldier and representatives of three military units during a CMC ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2019. Xi has signed orders to honor a soldier and three military units. At the ceremony on Wednesday, Xi hung a medal around the neck of Du Fuguo, who was awarded the title "Heroic Demining Soldier", and presented him with a certificate, and went on to confer honorary banners to representatives of the three units. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed orders to award merit citations to four individuals and one military unit.Wang Dong, a professor with the Naval University of Engineering, Hou Lijun, a professor and director of the neurosurgery department of the second hospital affiliated to the former Second Military Medical University, and He Yuanzhi, a researcher with the Academy of Military Sciences, were honored with first-class merit citations.Hu Changhua, a professor with the Rocket Force University of Engineering, was awarded a third-class merit citation.Troop 96717 of the People's Liberation Army was honored with a second-class merit citation.