HK radical forces distort truth, smear police

As Hong Kong authorities moved forward with riot charges against dozens of radical protesters in their first major legal action after violence and chaos persisted in the city for weeks, anti-government forces in the city and beyond launched more physical and verbal attacks against the police.In an ill-fated attempt at pressuring the authorities to drop riot charges against the protesters, anti-government groups clashed with police officers on Tuesday night and Wednesday and spread distorted narratives of a police officer legally using a gun during a clash as evidence of police brutality, undermining the rule of law in the city.The Hong Kong Police Force on Tuesday announced riot charges against 44 people arrested during an illegal protest on Sunday, when protesters clashed with the police and allegedly used lethal weapons such as bricks and sharpened iron rods against officers.On Wednesday, a judge at the Eastern Magistrates' Court granted 43 of them bail and one, who defied an order to appear before the court, was issued an arrest warrant and denied bail. Trials will be held in September, and the defendants face up to 10 years in prison.In a rare comment on the Hong Kong situation, Chen Daoxiang, commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Garrison in Hong Kong, on Wednesday condemned violent incidents in the city, which he said have touched the bottom line of the "one country, two systems" principle and are absolutely intolerable.

In response to the charges, radical forces in the city held more protests on Tuesday night outside three police stations in the city and at the courthouse on Wednesday, where they continued to attack police officers physically and verbally.Outside the Eastern Law Court Building, the radicals blocked a police vehicle, threw umbrellas and other objects at the car and made offensive gestures at officers inside the car, online videos show.Similar attacks against police officers were also seen on Tuesday night during protests outside a police station in Kwai Chung, where, at one point, protesters besieged and attacked two officers on a dispersal operation, prompting one officer to draw a shotgun at the protesters.Later that night, anti-government forces and some Western media spread photos and video of the officer pointing a gun as evidence of their claim of police brutality during protests. However, it was soon discovered that they conveniently left out the circumstances behind the scene.Video obtained by the Global Times showed that the safety of the officers was seriously threatened by violent protesters who surrounded and threw objects at them before one of them drew the gun loaded with nonlethal beanbag bullets - a justified move under such circumstances, some top law enforcement experts in Hong Kong said."It's absolutely legitimate that the police officer raised the gun in that situation," Chan Cho Kwong, chairman of the Hong Kong Junior Police Officers Association, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Under Hong Kong police guidelines, officers are permitted to use guns in three situations: first, when protecting themselves or others from being hurt physically; second, when arresting violent suspects; and third, when restoring peace and order during riots.In a statement on Wednesday, Hong Kong police denied any wrongdoing on the part of the officer, saying that the officer drew his gun to protect himself from the threat of death or serious injury as he was attacked by the protesters, who also snatched his anti-riot helmet.The two officers were sent to the hospital for treatment after the assault, the statement noted, adding 24 police officers were assaulted and splashed with irritating liquid, and five were sent to the hospital.In an apparent attempt to target the central government, anti-government forces even sought to blame the central government for emboldening the officers, pointing to a rare press conference on Monday held by the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, where officials praised and supported the Hong Kong police force.But some experts noted that the officer's behavior was justified under the circumstances and the officer did not need any other reason to protect himself.Tang King Shing, former commissioner of the Hong Kong police, told the Global Times that the police officer acted in a very restrained way on Tuesday night, especially in that extremely dangerous situation.Others in China also compared the officer's conduct with those of riot police officers in other countries, including the US, pointing out that police are much more aggressive and quickly draw their guns with live ammunition. "If it was in the US, the officer would have already fired his weapon," one online user said on Wednesday.The Hong Kong police statement noted that the gun, a US-made Remington rifle, was loaded with nonlethal beanbag bullets - a standard move of officers around the world in riot control missions. Many Western countries often use lethal weapons in response to protests. In the US, for example, police officers in Ferguson, Missouri used military-grade equipment to disperse local African American residents protesting against systemic police brutality against their community.The Hong Kong police force have gained praise and support from many in the city and on the mainland for their hard work and professionalism, despite being in serious danger and pressure. In some cases, officers and their families were threatened by protesters after their home addresses and personal information were disclosed."Hong Kong Police have been restrained and disciplined. They deserve commendation," a Twitter user in Hong Kong wrote on Tuesday. "(Black-clad) mobs are dangerous felony criminals. No problem to treat them harshly. Police officers have Hong Kong people's full support," another user wrote on Wednesday.Following days of violent activities, many in the city have started to worry that Hong Kong society has fallen into an anarchical and lawless status.After fireworks were launched from a passing black sedan toward the police station in Tin Shui Wai in the Yuen Long district on Tuesday, where white-clad individuals clashed with black-clad protesters, and fell into the crowd of protesters and injured some, some speculated that the unknown attacker or attackers were angry over the protesters, and others speculated that the incident was linked to the police.In a statement on Wednesday, the Hong Kong police said the District Crime Squad of Yuen Long is conducting an investigation and that the police strongly condemned these violent acts, and will spare no effort to probe all illegal and violent acts.