Officials from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region said at a press conference on Tuesday that most trainees have graduated from the vocational education and training centers in Xinjiang and secured jobs. This has garnered extensive attention both at home and abroad.
The governance in Xinjiang has made great achievements in recent years, fundamentally turning around the situation in the autonomous region. Violent terrorist activities once rampant have been effectively contained. There have been no new violent terrorist activities in the autonomous region for consecutive tens of months. Peace and prosperity have re-emerged throughout Xinjiang. The rapid recovery of tourism is a prominent sign of the turnaround.
However, over the past two years, Western public opinion has been accusing China's governance in Xinjiang, focusing on the vocational education and training centers, which the West slanders as "re-education camps." Western opinion claims the aim of setting up these centers is to "persecute the religion" and "eradicate Uyghur culture."
Xinjiang has made these achievements under unfair external pressure, bringing back precious peace and development to people of all ethnic groups. Counter-terrorism and de-radicalization have always been an arduous task. The collective and unreasonable condemnation of Western opinion has created additional challenges. But Xinjiang has not wavered in its determination to defend the fundamental interests of people of all ethnic groups, neither has China's determination.
This time, the autonomous region released a great amount of crucial information on the vocational education and training centers. Information received by the Global Times through other channels also shows that a great number of trainees have indeed graduated and returned to the society.
Although officials have yet to publish detailed figures, the improving situation of Xinjiang is expanding to all spheres. As a powerful interim measure, the vocational education and training centers play a pivotal role in making these achievements possible.
It is worthy of recognition that the situation in Xinjiang has been changed through strengthening social governance that uproots extremism rather than through massive violence. Without an "anti-terror war" or "cultural revolution," Xinjiang has kept its original social structure and cultural tradition, but terrorism and related evil forces have been destroyed.
Xinjiang has not closed its door and completely rejected the views and feelings of the outside world. Over the past year, Xinjiang has invited tens of foreign envoy groups, international observers and journalists to visit the autonomous region, especially the vocational education and training centers. This attitude is a manifestation of Xinjiang's sincerity in combining anti-terrorism and de-radicalization work with respect for human rights.
Xinjiang once suffered from chaos over a period of time. Terrorists were rampant and extremism echoed external forces. Xinjiang carried out counter-terrorism and de-radicalization work under pressure because of the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and support of the whole country, also because the government cares about ordinary people and takes responsibility for the interests of them.
The happy life of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang is the supreme judgment on the governance of Xinjiang. History will not draw conclusions based on Western bias.
The international community has a fair view on the governance in Xinjiang. Fifty countries spoke highly of the governance in Xinjiang last week, a milestone in the debate on human rights in Xinjiang. With more trainees of the vocational education and training centers graduating and back to society, the Xinjiang question will realize a soft landing. This is a great victory for the Chinese people, including those of all ethnic peoples in Xinjiang.