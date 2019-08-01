China to establish blacklist for discredited logistical companies

A management list system for dishonesty in transport and logistics industries is open for comment, said the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) on Thursday. Companies that seriously endanger the security of personal information will be blacklisted.
The system vows to accelerate the development of a credit system for the transport and logistics industry by establishing a list of joint punishments, improving the linkage mechanism for punishing illegal and dishonest behavior, and promoting the healthy development of the industry, said the NDRC in a notice.
The punishment list will be based on the results of relevant judicial adjudication, administrative punishment and administrative compulsion. Credit restraint and joint punishment will be implemented for serious circumstances and great social harm caused by dishonesty.
Market entities and related personnel who are involved in illegal and dishonest behaviors will be listed in the "blacklist," which will be released to public, read the notice.
The NDRC said that express delivery companies will be blacklisted for abuse, illegal collection, disclosure, distortion or damage of personal information, and for providing personal information to others without the consent of the relevant person, all which seriously endanger the security of personal information.
Analysts say the NDRC's blacklist is another move to promote credit construction in China, which came after such lists from several ministries and administrations.
An entity list will be released soon targeting foreign entities that seriously undermine legitimate interests of Chinese companies, from the Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) on May 31.
The move comes after some foreign entities violated market rules and the spirit of contracts with discriminative measures against Chinese companies, which damaged the legitimate rights of Chinese entities and jeopardized China's national security, said Gao Feng, spokesperson of MOFCOM, during a press conference.
China's internet regulator released a draft regulation on July 22 to strengthen the information management of serious discredited entities in the internet sector, according to a statement published on the website of the Cyberspace Administration of China.
Central government has set a market access limit for discredited people and companies with expanding supervision and penalties in a move to advance the social credit system.
China has built the largest credit system in the world, including information on 25.91 million companies, organizations and 990 million people, media reported in June, citing the central bank.