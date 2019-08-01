China to air dozens of classic patriotic TV dramas for PRC’s 70th anniversary

Poster of Diplomatic Situation. Photo: Sina Weibo

China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) plans to broadcast dozens of classic patriotic TV series in the next three months to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC). During this time, "overly entertaining" costume and idol dramas are banned from airing.NRTA said it carefully selected the 86 classic TV series. The TV series in the pool center on the different stages of the Chinese nation's struggle for a brighter future and sincere paeans toward the motherland, the people and heroes, the Beijing News reported on Wednesday.Among them, Keai de Zhongguo ("Lovely China") depicts the stories of revolutionary martyr Fang Zhimin, who devoted his life to the liberation of the Chinese people.Diplomatic Situation focuses on China's diplomatic achievements and struggles from the birth of the PRC to former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping's visit to the US, and negotiations between China and the UK on handing back Hong Kong to its motherland.The NRTA said the broadcasts are part of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the PRC, and television stations across the country should make the necessary arrangements.To make sure the broadcasts go well, the NRTA has taken measures to make sure the TV series are reviewed as soon as possible.When the TV series are aired, "overly entertaining" costume and idol dramas should not be shown, to make sure the programs are consistent with the tone of the commemorations.Global Times