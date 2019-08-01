Foreign student to be deported for sexual harassment

Visa, drugs and improper behaviors may lead to deportation for foreigners in China. Photo: IC

A Pakistani student who sexually harassed a female Chinese student in North China's Hebei Province has been detained and will be deported, local police said on Thursday.Police in Handa, Hebei issued a notice Thursday saying that a male foreign student named Tao Wen (pseudonym) from Hebei University of Engineering, sexually harassed a Chinese female student surnamed Wang when he was taking photos with her at a classroom corridor on Wednesday.After conducting an inquiry about Tao and collecting evidence from the on-site surveillance video, the police said Tao will be detained for 10 days and deported afterwards, in accordance with the law.Prior to the official notice, a we-media account at Hebei University of Engineering called "Kuang Yuang Ri Bao She" released a message on Thursday morning saying that they received a submission from a student who claimed that she had been kissed and groped by a Pakistani student, and the girl later reported it to the local police, The Beijing News reported on Thursday.https://c.m.163.com/news/a/ELGIC2FP0001899N.html?spss=newsappForeigners recently sparked controversy in China after a university in East China's Shandong Province was reported to have "allocated" three study partners for each international student.In early July, 16 foreigners, seven from an education company and nine students, in East China's Jiangsu Province were detained for allegedly taking drugs.