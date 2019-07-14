China should continue to enroll more foreign students

They tried to lure more students from abroad by lowering enrollment standards, offering their preferential treatment including better living facilities and generous scholarships, and giving them the green light to some practices their Chinese counterparts are forbidden from doing such as absenteeism. However, does that mean China should change its policy of attracting more international students? The answer is no.



Over the past few years, China has stepped up its efforts in bringing in more students from abroad. Back in September 2010, the



For China, hosting more international students is of particular importance, especially at a time when Western bias against China's political system is deep-rooted and outside views on China can be easily influenced by negative Western reports that play up China's weakness and exaggerate its potential as a regional threat. International students can gain a better understanding of the Chinese political system, culture, economic model and values and so on by studying in the country, and act as a bridge between China and their home countries, offering a new channel for people in their own countries to know the true picture of China.



More importantly, China has made remarkable development achievements since its reform and opening-up. Those studying in China, especially those from other developing countries including African countries and Southeast Asian countries, could learn development experience from China.



China over the past decades has cultivated generations of outstanding students for foreign countries, be they from developing or developed countries.



Over 3,300 military students from over 100 countries reportedly graduated from the PLA Nanjing Army Command College, which is founded in 1952. Among them, five became president, one became vice president, one was elected prime minister and eight served as defense ministers.



With the advancing of the China-proposed



The universities and colleges should continue to increase their attractiveness to international students, as it is important to their self-development, enhance state-to-state cultural exchanges and build up China's soft power.



But noticeably, the best way to achieve this is to improve the quality of their education rather than treating foreign students with excessive care. They cannot become more attractive and competitive by just offering "privileges" to international students.





