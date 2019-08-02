DPRK fires short-range projectiles off east coast: S. Korea

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two short-range projectiles off its east coast on Friday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).The two projectiles were launched from the DPRK's eastern coastal region into the eastern waters at about 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. local time each, traveling around 220 km at an altitude of some 25 km.It came after the DPRK fired two short-range projectiles on Wednesday. The two projectiles were launched from the DPRK's eastern city of Wonsan, flying about 250 km at an altitude of some 30 km.On July 25, Pyongyang fired two short-range projectiles from the same Wonsan area.