Shanghai museum hosts Einstein exhibit

Visitors look at a photo of Einstein and his wife at the Shanghai World Expo Museum on Friday. Photo: Lu Ting/GT

An exhibit on Albert Einstein opened on Friday in Shanghai, the only Chinese mainland city he ever visited."Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions," organized by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will be featured at the Shanghai World Expo Museum until October 22. This year marks the scientist's 140th birth anniversary.A total of 133 items on Einstein are on display, including handwritten documents of his world-famous theory of relativity, personal artifacts, original pictures and letters between him and other world celebrities, including many Chinese politicians and scholars.Among them are letters with Cai Yuanpei, then Peking University president, who invited Einstein to give a lecture at the university. The collections also included typed letter from Soong Ching-ling, wife of Sun Yat-sen, and the original manuscript of a Chinese professor's translation of Einstein's writings into Chinese.Hebrew University's Albert Einstein Archives academic head Hanoch Gutfreund told the Global Times on Friday that it was natural to start the exhibit in Shanghai, since Einstein visited the city. The exhibit is expected to move to more Chinese cities, including Beijing.About 100 people visited the exhibit on Friday. Several primary and high-school students told the Global Times that they acquired a greater understanding of Einstein's life and scientific achievements."My favorite exhibit is a trigonometric function document, which contains information my books do not have," a 12-year-old boy surnamed Shen told the Global Times.Einstein was one of the founding fathers of Hebrew University and left his personal items and scientific writings to the university. More than 80,000 of Einstein's items, including letters, medals and certificates are housed at the university's Albert Einstein Archives, the Xinhua News Agency reported.