People trade at livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Pakistan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/4 11:24:38

People trade at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

People transport their livestock on trucks at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

People drive their livestock on a road ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo by Saeed Ahmad/Xinhua)


 

