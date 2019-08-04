Bomb hits ATM in southern Thai province

A bomb went off at an ATM of the Islamic Bank in front of Fatoni University of southern Thailand's Pattani province early Sunday with no casualties, local media reported.According to Thai media Khaosod, the bomb exploded at about 00:45 a.m. local time, and authorities are still investigating the incident.Meanwhile, authorities were told by locals that they heard other explosions and found burning tires in various spots of the province.Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala are the three southernmost Thai provinces haunted by an ongoing conflict involving gunshots and bomb attacks.