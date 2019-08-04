Botswana Police Service celebrates 135th anniv. in Gaborone

Police officers march during a celebration in Gaborone, Botswana, on Aug. 3, 2019. Botswana Police Service celebrated its 135th anniversary at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Police officers take part in a celebration in Gaborone, Botswana, on Aug. 3, 2019. Botswana Police Service celebrated its 135th anniversary at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi (C) inspects the guard of honor during a celebration in Gaborone, Botswana, on Aug. 3, 2019. Botswana Police Service celebrated its 135th anniversary at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday. (Xinhua)