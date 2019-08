Palace Museum improves visitor experience during peak season

Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 3, 2019. The Palace Museum has taken measures to improve visitor experience during the peak season in summer. These include setting a limit to the number of visitors per day, diverting visitor flows, securing water supply, and providing medical services. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

