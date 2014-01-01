DR Congo tests another 12 for Ebola

Twelve people were ordered to undergo testing for possible Ebola infection in Goma in DR Congo on Saturday, only days after three patients in the densely populated city tested positive for the disease, the country's presidency said.A 1-year-old girl became the third patient to test positive for Ebola in Goma, local officials said Wednesday.She is the daughter of the second patient, a gold miner, who died earlier in the week.His wife, also infected, and the young girl were in stable condition on Saturday, the presidency said.Goma is the capital of North Kivu province, which has borne the brunt of the one-year epidemic that has claimed more than 1,800 lives.Other countries in the region fear the virus could spread from DRC to their territories.Mozambique on Saturday set up disease checkpoints along its border with Malawi as a precaution, and officials said Rwanda on Thursday briefly shut its border with DRC.The Ebola virus causes fever, vomiting and severe diarrhea, often followed by kidney and liver failure, internal and external bleeding.There is no medical cure for Ebola, although an unlicensed but tested vaccine has been widely deployed to help protect frontline workers.The latest epidemic is the second deadliest on record after more than 11,000 people were killed in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia between 2014 and 2016.