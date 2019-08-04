Muslims spread Chinese culture abroad

Staff of a Saudi Arabian travel guide agency for Southeast Asian pilgrims show their calligraphy work at an event on July 31 in Mecca. Photo: Courtesy of Dai Junfeng

Chinese Muslim pilgrims spread Chinese culture to Saudi Arabian people during a month-long hajj in Mecca and Medina, which experts said demonstrated their increasing national pride and confidence due to China's development.During a short stay in Saudi Arabia, Chinese Muslims organized an event on July 31 to teach easy daily Chinese dialogues to staff of a travel guide agency for Southeast Asian pilgrims, the China Islamic Association reported.The event demonstrated Chinese Muslims' growing patriotism and national pride, according to Gao Zhanfu, a vice dean of the Beijing-based China Islamic Institute.Gao, who has visited Saudi Arabia on pilgrimages, told the Global Times on Sunday that he had witnessed how Chinese Muslim pilgrims have become increasingly confident and proud of being a Chinese citizen as China's development earns them self-dignity."It was unimaginable that Chinese pilgrims teach locals Chinese in previous years," Gao said.At the event, Chinese Muslims brought Chinese calligraphy, kung fu and Chinese food to share with the attendees.

Staff of a Saudi Arabian travel guide agency for Southeast Asian pilgrims learn martial arts from a Chinese Muslim pilgrim at an event on July 31 in Mecca. Photo: Courtesy of Dai Junfeng