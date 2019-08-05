Iraqi leaders meet Egyptian, Jordanian FMs over ties, regional tension

The Iraqi leaders on Sunday met with Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers after the two attended a tripartite meeting with their Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad.A statement by the presidency office said that Iraqi President Barham Salih met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in the presidential palace, where Salih praised the tripartite meeting, "which embodies Iraq's desire to be a field for the convergence of brothers and friends, and to exchange common interests in order to achieve the security and stability of the region."During the meeting, which was attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim, the president and the three ministers discussed means to strengthen Arab relations and efforts to reach political solutions to crises in the region and to support Iraq in the reconstruction of areas liberated from the extremist Islamic State (IS) militants, it added.Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi also received the visiting ministers in his office, where he called for the "start of practical steps of cooperation, especially in the housing sector, which is a good option in order to start delivering concrete results to our peoples," a statement by the premier office said.Abdul Mahdi stressed that "Iraq is witnessing stability and national unity and achieves rapid steps in all fields and adopts a policy of openness to all neighboring Arab and Islamic countries," the statement said.