The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired unidentified projectiles off its east coast early Tuesday local time, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.The projectiles were fired twice early in the morning from South Hwanghae Province, Yonhap cited the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) as saying."Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.