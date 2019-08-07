HOME >>
Clear Sky contest at International Army Games 2019 kicks off in Korla, NW China’s Xinjiang
Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2019/8/7 5:45:36
The Chinese team competes at the Clear Sky contest. Photo: Cui Meng/GT
