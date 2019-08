Huawei on Thursday unveiled its artificial intelligence (AI) innovation center in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.The new center, located in Suzhou Industrial Park, will prioritize testing innovative applications of AI in the fields of smart city building and the development of intelligent industries.Huawei also plans to launch its Suzhou research institute in the industrial park this year. The number of R&D staff in the institute is expected to exceed 10,000.