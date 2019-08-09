11th Panchen Lama worships on bank of Nam Co Lake in China's Tibet

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, worships on the bank of Nam Co Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2019 shows a tent used for worshiping on the bank of Nam Co Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, poses for a photo on the bank of Nam Co Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2019 shows the 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, worshiping on the bank of Nam Co Lake in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chogo)