Audi reports record sales in Chinese luxury market in Jan-July

FAW-Volkswagen Audi, a major brand in the Chinese luxury car market, saw a record 368,094 vehicles delivered in China in the January-July period, the Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen said.A total of 56,223 Audi vehicles were sold in China last month, up 6.1 percent from a year earlier, also hitting a monthly record.Domestically made models like the bestselling A4L, the all-new Q5L and A6L continued to enjoy booming sales around the country.Sales of the A4L reached 14,501 units in July and nearly 100,000 units in the first seven months. The company delivered 13,226 Audi Q5L last month, a gain of 45.7 percent year-on-year.Imported models including the A8L have also maintained strong growth. A total of 36,545 imported Audi cars were sold from January to July, increasing 27.1 percent year-on-year.The company said Audi will roll out new models during the remainder of the year to bring more choices for Chinese consumers, including the e-tron, the luxury sport utility vehicle Q8, as well as the all-new A6 allroad and A6 Avant.