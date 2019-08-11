China-Denmark concert held at Royal Danish Embassy in Beijing

Sebastian Photo: Courtesy of the Royal Danish Embassy in Beijing

An intimate concert of adapted songs from Danish singer and guitarist Sebastian was held at the Royal Danish Embassy in Beijing on Thursday as part of a Danish-Chinese joint project called "Nordic Echo."Sebastian, the stage name of Knud Torben Christensen, is a renowned Danish singer, songwriter and composer who has been active for over five decades and sold more than 2 million albums.The Nordic Echo project has translated 10 of Sebastian's songs into Chinese.Morten Luxhoi, the project's executive producer, said that he believes that Sebastian's lyrics still work well after being translated into Chinese.Helle Meinertz, deputy head of mission from the Royal Danish Embassy in Beijing, noted that the poetic characteristics of the Chinese language echo well with the singer's music.Wang Lei, general manager of the Tencent Musician program, a platform established in 2017 that focuses on promoting the careers of Chinese songwriters, said the Chinese singers that covered the adapted songs worked for the project for free.He added that he feels cooperating with Danish musicians is a good way to enhance Chinese musicians' understanding of music and that he hopes more and more musicians in China can represent Chinese music and promote it to the world.The project's first two songs have been released on Tencent Music Entertainment platforms and plans are to release the remaining eight once a week.