"Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" wins North American box office for second-straight weekend

Universal's action film "Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" remained victorious at the North American box office, bringing in an estimated 25.4 million US dollars during its second weekend in theaters.Directed by David Leitch, the film is a spin-off of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham form an unlikely alliance in the battle against a terrorist organization threatening the world with a deadly virus.The film has grossed 108.5 million dollars in North America through Sunday for a global cume of 332.6 million dollars, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore.CBS Films, eOne and Lionsgate's "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" opened in second place with an estimated 20.8 million dollars.Directed by Andre Ovredal and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the PG-13 horror film was based on the best-selling children's horror book series of the same name by Alvin Schwartz. The film follows a group of teenagers who must face their fears to save their town when monstrous creatures from scary stories come to life.Disney's animated film "The Lion King" came in third with an estimated 20 million dollars in its fourth weekend for a North American total of 473.1 million dollars. The film has grossed 1,334.6 million dollars to date worldwide. Directed by Jon Favreau, it is a photo-realistic remake of Disney's 1994 animated film of the same name.Another newcomer, Paramount's adventure film "Dora and The Lost City of Gold" opened in fourth place with an estimated 17 million dollars. Directed by James Bobin, the film is a live-action adaptation of American animated television series "Dora the Explorer."Quentin Tarantino and Sony's dramedy "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" finished fifth in its third weekend with an estimated 11.6 million dollars. The film has grossed 100.33 million dollars in North America through Sunday.