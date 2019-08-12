Classic Chinese TV series ‘A Dream of the Red Mansions’ debuts in Myanmar

A photo featuring the cover of a book of A Dream of Red Mansions Photo: IC

A well-known classic Chinese TV series A Dream of Red Mansions dubbed in Myanmar language started broadcasting in Myanmar on Monday, and Laos and Vietnamese versions are to be aired later this year.The TV series, first screened in China in 1987, will be aired with corresponding language versions in countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ) this year, according to the Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corporation based in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.The series is adapted from the novel of the same name, which was written by Cao Xueqin during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and is regarded as one of China's Four Great Classical Novels. The story describes the rise and fall of four noble families.Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Corporation held workshops on translating and dubbing the series in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in July to discuss how to improve translation quality, Xinhua News Agency reported in July."In recent years, media cooperation between Guangxi region and Myanmar has been very fruitful. Both sides have sent people to each other's country for training and exchange, which is not only cultural exchange but also technical cooperation and promotes the development of bilateral friendship," Pe Myint, Union Minister of Myanmar's Ministry of Information, was quoted by People's Daily in December 2018 as saying.The dubbing of Lao version will start in September and the series will be broadcasted on Lao National Television channel in November, and it will also be dubbed into Cambodian in the future.Local daily Vientiane Times in July quoted Director General of Lao National Television Bounchao Phichit as saying, "the Lao and Chinese people have been neighbors and had a similar culture for a long time," Xinhua reported."Chinese historical series have been popular among Lao people. I'm sure 'A Dream of Red Mansions' will also be popular when it's broadcast here," Bounchao Phichit said.TV series have gradually become a cultural ambassador for China in ASEAN countries in recent years. Bordering Vietnam, Guangxi broadcasts nearly a thousand episodes of Chinese TV series to ASEAN countries every year, according to Xinhua.