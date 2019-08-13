HOME >>
5.5-magnitude quake hits 15 km SSE of Tonala, Mexico -- USGS
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/13 7:28:56
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted 15 km SSE of Tonala, Mexico at 2039 GMT on Monday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 92.18 km, was initially determined to be at 15.9602 degrees north latitude and 93.6797 degrees west longitude.
