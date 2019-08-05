5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes western Iran, no fatalities

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Choram region of Iran's western Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province early Monday, Iran's Seismological Center reported.The epicenter of the quake was reported to be at a depth of 10 km, 50.790 degrees east longitude and 30.594 degrees north latitude.The earthquake was felt in the northern cities of Iran's southwestern Khuzestan Province.According to local media, no report of fatalities is available so far, but five people were injured.In rural areas, houses have sustained damage.Iran's Red Crescent Society has dispatched teams of evaluators to the region.Also, rescue operators are at the site of the earthquake to help affected people.