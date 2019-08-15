Potential PLA deployment in HK will not damage ‘one country, two systems’







Chen Daoxiang, the commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in Hong Kong on Wednesday condemned recent violence on the streets of Hong Kong.





Even if the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison is deployed to maintain social order in Hong Kong, the "one country, two systems" approach will not be damaged, said a Chinese expert.



The remark was made by Han Dayuan, a member of the Hong Kong Basic Law Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, at a press briefing held by the Information Office of the State Council on Thursday.



Citing the law that governs the PLA Hong Kong Garrison, Han said that the Hong Kong regional government could ask the central government to allow the PLA garrison in Hong Kong to help maintain social order and carry out disaster relief missions when necessary.



Han also cited Article 18 of the Basic Law, which reads: In the event that the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress decides to declare a state of war or, by reason of turmoil within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region which endangers national unity or security and is beyond the control of the government of the Region, decides that the Region is in a state of emergency, the Central People's Government may issue an order applying the relevant national laws in the Region.



The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress is entitled to judge, decide and declare on a state of emergency, Han stressed, noting that there are strict standards.



Exercising these laws would not mean the failure of "one country, two systems," because the meaning of ruling Hong Kong by law is to safeguard national sovereignty, Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and Hong Kong residents' rights and freedom through the rule of law, Han said.



"One country" comes first in "one country, two systems," and the start point of "one country, two systems" is the unity and dignity of the country, Han said.



