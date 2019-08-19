Pakistani Embassy marks Independence Day of Pakistan in Beijing

The Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi (center) hoisting the national flag at the Independence Day of Pakistan in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Pakistan in China

The 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan was marked with a flag hoisting ceremony and was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan in China on Wednesday. The event showcased patriotic zeal, wherein founding fathers and martyrs of the nation, who sacrificed to secure independence from foreign rule, were honored.The event began with the recitation of verses from the Koran. The Ambassador of Pakistan to China Naghmana Hashmi then raised the nation's flag to the mesmerizing tone of the national anthem. Remarks composed by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also being read at the scene.Hashmi congratulated the Pakistani community in China on this occasion and said that the Pakistani nation is today fully united and determined to meet all challenges and continue its march towards progress and development. She recalled the sacrifices given by Pakistan's forefathers for the creation of Pakistan and urged adherence to Quaid-e-Azam's message of "Unity, Faith and Discipline" to promote national unity and cohesion. She reiterated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to celebrate its Independence Day the same as Kashmir Solidarity Day.Pakistani children performed national songs with enthusiasm and pride.