China’s Culture Promotion Association launches committee to promote traditional ceramics

Culture Promotion Association President You Qingyun (right) attends the committee launch ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Chen Yaojie

A new culture committee aimed at promoting traditional Chinese ceramics was launched on Friday. Under the purview of China's Culture Promotion Association, the branch aims to provide a platform to develop the ceramics industry as well as bring in more young talent.According to committee president Ding Yibing, the organization will focus on five areas: art design, education, contemporary art, the cultural industry and finding young talent. He also said that incorporating China's Belt and Road Initiative will be a key task for the committee.