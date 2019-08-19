Internet users call for heavy punishment in beating of reporter

Paramedics take away GT reporter Fu Guohao after he was beaten by rioters in the Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Chinese internet users called for heavy punishment for a suspect in the beating of Global Times reporter Fu Guohao last week during a rally at Hong Kong airport.Lai Yun-long, 19, stood trial Monday for the crimes of participating in an illegal assembly, wounding Fu and assault causing bodily harm, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.The court denied Lai bail and scheduled a retrial October 28 after further investigation, the report said.The hashtag "suspect in Fu Guohao beating denied bail" was viewed more than 110 million times as of press time on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo platform.Many called for heavy punishment and hailed the court decision."Please severely punish the mob, never condone violence," wrote a Weibo user. "He should pay for what he did," wrote another.Lai was arrested on suspicion of beating and kicking Fu at the airport on August 13.A folded US national flag was appeared to be used to beat Fu, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media.The court postponed the trial as the prosecutor said police needed time to check surveillance records to decide if any other protester was involved, reported Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore's largest Chinese-language newspaper.Hong Kong police officers who requested anonymity told the Global Times Monday that they are committed to bringing all suspects involved in the case to justice.Lai will also stand trial Friday in another case where he is charged with assaulting police officers.