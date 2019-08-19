Wildfire forces 5,000 people to evacuate Gran Canaria

A raging wildfire on the ­Spanish holiday island of Gran ­Canaria forced the evacuation of some 5,000 people, ­authorities said Sunday, warning it could take days for the blaze to be brought under control.The fire, which has spread to the mountainous Cruz de Tejeda region popular with tourists for its breathtaking views, is "extremely fierce" and "unstable," said Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres in a statement.No fatalities have been reported.More than 600 firefighters and 14 aircraft battled to contain the flames, hampered by strong winds and high temperatures.Officials described the fire as having "great potential" to spread. The island was experiencing temperatures close to 40 C, humidity levels below 30 percent and strong winds, which usually provide what experts call the "perfect storm" for virulent wildfires.Authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control.The fire broke out days after another wildfire in the same region forced the evacuation of hundreds.Gran Canaria is the second most populous of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa.The Canary Islands received 13.7 million foreign visitors last year, over half of them from Britain and Germany.Wildfires are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months. Nearly half of Spain's provinces were on alert Sunday for a high risk of fires, according to the country's weather agency AEMET.