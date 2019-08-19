US can’t influence Beijing’s decision on HK

Photo: IC
Political and public opinion elites in the US must understand that although they have the ability to instigate Hong Kong's radical protesters and make it harder for Hong Kong to restore order, they absolutely cannot influence Beijing's decisions on Hong Kong's situation.
Pushed by media, high-ranking US officials recently made ambiguous statements on linking China-US trade negotiations with Hong Kong situation. But such statements, which try to interfere in Beijing's moves, are not based on US national power or political resolve. They're more like a show that the US politics is not short of.
Washington is actually reluctant to link China-US trade negotiations with other thorny problems. China-US trade talks have already been difficult for both sides. Washington has used all leverages, and it is highly possible to use other issues as bargaining chips to strengthen its status in negotiations. It will not use trade negotiations as a bargaining chip to push forward the US demands in other areas. The trade negotiations have already been difficult for Washington. It cannot afford any other burden.
Some Americans lack a clear strategic estimation of their country. They still believe the US is capable of anything, and can even issue orders to a major power like China. But the US is forced to strategically contract. The US is still aggressive in public opinion and values infiltration, but its finance cannot support the superpower to spend lavishly on politics.
The US failed to dictate China's choices on important issues in the past, and it is even more impossible to do so today. To refuse an unfair trade agreement, China has borne the unprecedentedly large tariff sticks and the US suppression on Huawei and other Chinese companies. After all of these, none of the US threats to impose sanctions on China will have any deterrent effect.
Because of the trade war, the US has lost the ability to impose additional pressure on China. China does not need to consider the US attitude when making decisions. What else can Washington do even if it is dissatisfied?
Beijing hopes for a soft landing of the Hong Kong problem and Hong Kong's internal forces can restore order with the central government's support. But if Hong Kong cannot restore order by itself, Beijing's strong intervention will be the only choice. It is stipulated in the Basic Law.
Beijing will not use the choice rashly, but it will not avoid using it when necessary. This is the country being responsible for Hongkongers.
Chinese people have found that US politics is not always based on truth. The US election
needs tricks, and it is not a process in which candidates honestly communicate with people. The US stock markets are also filled with all kinds of exaggerated information. The investors always have to be highly vigilant. Double standards demonstrate US political hypocrisy. The US sophistry has fooled many medium and small countries. Thanks to China's reform and opening-up and its increasing political stability, we are increasingly capable of distinguishing the US' ill intentions.
The US should stop its meaningless threat of linking the China-US trade talks with the Hong Kong problem. Beijing did not expect to quickly reach a trade deal with Washington. More Chinese people are prepared that China and the US may not reach a deal for a long time. If Washington wants to link trade talks with Hong Kong under such circumstances, it so flatters itself.