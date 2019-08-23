Xi urges Chinese air force to enhance capability to win
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/23 19:34:34 Last Updated: 2019/8/24 1:05:45
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the Chinese air force to enhance its capability to win and greet the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with great achievements.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday when inspecting an air force base in northwest China's Gansu Province.