Top legislature holds joint inquiry meeting on water pollution

China's top legislature on Sunday held a joint inquiry into a report on the enforcement of the water pollution prevention and control law.Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.During the inquiry, legislators asked questions about measures to protect drinking water safety, construct rural sewage treatment facilities, and strengthen supervision over the discharge of pollutants from ships, among others.State Councilor Wang Yong and officials from multiple ministries and government agencies including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and National Health Commission answered the questions.During his speech, Li stressed heightening awareness of adopting law-based approach to pollution control and using legal weapons to protect the water.Li also urged efforts to introduce more scientific methods and apply information technology in water pollution control and safeguard the public's right to know, to participate and to supervise in water protection.The report was submitted on Friday to the NPC Standing Committee for review at its ongoing bimonthly session.