Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2019 Smart China Expo

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2019 Smart China Expo that opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.Currently, the modern information technology with the Internet, big data and artificial intelligence as the representatives changes rapidly, Xi said in the letter.The robust advance of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industry transformation, and fast growth of the intelligent industry have brought significant and far-reaching influence on the economic development, social progress and global governance, Xi noted.Xi stressed that China has paid close attention to the development of the intelligent industry, accelerated digital industrialization and industry digitalization, and pushed forward deep integration of the digital economy and real economy.Xi said China is willing to work with the international community to create the age of intelligence and share intelligent achievements.