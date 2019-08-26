Learning Chinese

exhibition展会(zhǎnhuì)A: The China International Coffee Exhibition has started again. I have been looking forward to it for a long time.中国国际咖啡展会又要开了。我期待好久了。(zhōnɡɡuó ɡuójì kāfēi zhǎnhuì yòu yào kāi le. wǒ qīdài hǎojiǔ le.)B: What event is that? Where is it?这是什么活动？在哪呀？(zhèshì shíme huódònɡ? zài nǎer ya?)A: At the International Exhibition Center. They have one every year. You can taste different types of coffee and see the related equipment.在国际展览中心。每年都有。现场可以品尝到不同的咖啡,还可以看到相关的机械设备展览。(zài ɡuójì zhǎnlǎn zhōnɡxīn. měinián dōuyǒu. xiànchǎnɡ kěyǐ pǐnchánɡ dào bùtónɡ de kāfēi, hái kěyǐ kàndào xiānɡɡuān de jīxiè shèbèi zhǎnlǎn.)B: That's a lot of stuff to do. I usually don't drink coffee, so I really don't understand all this.这么多内容呢。我平时不太喝咖啡,对这些都不是很了解。(zhème duō nèirónɡ ne. wǒ pínɡshí bútài hē kāfēi, duì zhèxiē dōu búshì hěn liǎojiě.)A: That's even more reason to go see it. Let's go this Sunday.那才更应该去看看。这周日我们俩一起去吧。(nà cái ɡènɡ yīnɡɡāi qù kànkàn. zhè zhōurì wǒménliǎ yīqǐ qù ba.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT