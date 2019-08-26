Learning Chinese

Chat attack
exhibition
展会
(zhǎnhuì)
A: The China International Coffee Exhibition has started again. I have been looking forward to it for a long time.
中国国际咖啡展会又要开了。我期待好久了。
(zhōnɡɡuó ɡuójì kāfēi zhǎnhuì yòu yào kāi le. wǒ qīdài hǎojiǔ le.)
B: What event is that? Where is it?
这是什么活动？在哪呀？
(zhèshì shíme huódònɡ? zài nǎer ya?)
A: At the International Exhibition Center. They have one every year. You can taste different types of coffee and see the related equipment.
在国际展览中心。每年都有。现场可以品尝到不同的咖啡,还可以看到相关的机械设备展览。
(zài ɡuójì zhǎnlǎn zhōnɡxīn. měinián dōuyǒu. xiànchǎnɡ kěyǐ pǐnchánɡ dào bùtónɡ de kāfēi, hái kěyǐ kàndào xiānɡɡuān de jīxiè shèbèi zhǎnlǎn.)
B: That's a lot of stuff to do. I usually don't drink coffee, so I really don't understand all this.
这么多内容呢。我平时不太喝咖啡,对这些都不是很了解。
(zhème duō nèirónɡ ne. wǒ pínɡshí bútài hē kāfēi, duì zhèxiē dōu búshì hěn liǎojiě.)
A: That's even more reason to go see it. Let's go this Sunday.
那才更应该去看看。这周日我们俩一起去吧。
(nà cái ɡènɡ yīnɡɡāi qù kànkàn. zhè zhōurì wǒménliǎ yīqǐ qù ba.)
