Puzzle

1 "The ___ of Water"6 Tolkien protagonist11 Fifth-century nomad14 "Hamilton" character Burr15 Competitor16 Multimedia artist Yoko17 What a shopper legally does19 Spinning speed meas.20 Rebekah's eldest21 Composer Brian22 Judge's assignments24 What a breakfast cook legally does28 Game summaries31 Beach birds32 Wear away33 Witty Mort35 Start of choosing verse38 ___ card (cellphone insertion)39 Takes from, or an apt alternate title for this puzzle42 New beginning?43 Golf course props45 "Didn't mean to drop that!"46 High-tech surgical tool48 Defense group that was HQed in Bangkok50 Withdraw officially51 What a minimally helpful person legally does55 Like a cool autumn day56 Minor criticism57 Ilhan in the House61 Paddling implement62 What a runner on a diamond legally does66 Rockies, e.g.: Abbr.67 Governor or mayor68 Fresh starter69 Stake70 Play-of-color gems71 Process parts1 Enclosure for an ed.2 Hems' partners3 Kiri Te Kanawa solo4 Browsing annoyance5 Chicago-to-Detroit dir.6 Swiss bank money7 Photocopier company8 Eggs9 Women's org. since 189010 Typical trade-in11 Instinctive shrewdness12 Pull out, as a dowel13 Request to leave out a food additive18 Yachting settings23 Fashionable Klein25 Old phone abbr.26 Culture values27 ___-fulfilling prophecy28 Enjoy a day off29 Port city of Pennsylvania30 Precedes all others33 Many an "SNL" skit34 Egyptian snake36 Financial aid basis, usually37 Long-gone days40 Greek letter whose name has three vowels41 Make tracks44 Wimbledon units47 Trapeze performer, e.g.49 Requests that one attend50 Some NCOs51 Drop the ___ (confess deep affection)52 More than a little upset53 Counting everything54 "Frasier" brother58 Gander's gender59 "Pronto!"60 Some wines63 15% of a bill, often64 LAX info65 Mule's father

Solution