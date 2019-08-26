Crossword

Published: 2019/8/26

 ACROSS

  1 "The ___ of Water"

  6 Tolkien protagonist

 11 Fifth-century nomad

 14 "Hamilton" character Burr

 15 Competitor

 16 Multimedia artist Yoko

 17 What a shopper legally does

 19 Spinning speed meas.

 20 Rebekah's eldest

 21 Composer Brian

 22 Judge's assignments

 24 What a breakfast cook legally does

 28 Game summaries

 31 Beach birds

 32 Wear away

 33 Witty Mort

 35 Start of choosing verse

 38 ___ card (cellphone insertion)

 39 Takes from, or an apt alternate title for this puzzle

 42 New beginning?

 43 Golf course props

 45 "Didn't mean to drop that!"

 46 High-tech surgical tool

 48 Defense group that was HQed in Bangkok

 50 Withdraw officially

 51 What a minimally helpful person legally does

 55 Like a cool autumn day

 56 Minor criticism

 57 Ilhan in the House

 61 Paddling implement

 62 What a runner on a diamond legally does

 66 Rockies, e.g.: Abbr.

 67 Governor or mayor

 68 Fresh starter

 69 Stake

 70 Play-of-color gems

 71 Process parts

DOWN

  1 Enclosure for an ed.

  2 Hems' partners

  3 Kiri Te Kanawa solo

  4 Browsing annoyance

  5 Chicago-to-Detroit dir.

  6 Swiss bank money

  7 Photocopier company

  8 Eggs

  9 Women's org. since 1890

 10 Typical trade-in

 11 Instinctive shrewdness

 12 Pull out, as a dowel

 13 Request to leave out a food additive

 18 Yachting settings

 23 Fashionable Klein

 25 Old phone abbr.

 26 Culture values

 27 ___-fulfilling prophecy

 28 Enjoy a day off

 29 Port city of Pennsylvania

 30 Precedes all others

 33 Many an "SNL" skit

 34 Egyptian snake

 36 Financial aid basis, usually

 37 Long-gone days

 40 Greek letter whose name has three vowels

 41 Make tracks

 44 Wimbledon units

 47 Trapeze performer, e.g.

 49 Requests that one attend

 50 Some NCOs

 51 Drop the ___ (confess deep affection)

 52 More than a little upset

 53 Counting everything

 54 "Frasier" brother

 58 Gander's gender

 59 "Pronto!"

 60 Some wines

 63 15% of a bill, often

 64 LAX info

 65 Mule's father

Solution



 

