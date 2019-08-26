Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "The ___ of Water"
6 Tolkien protagonist
11 Fifth-century nomad
14 "Hamilton" character Burr
15 Competitor
16 Multimedia artist Yoko
17 What a shopper legally does
19 Spinning speed meas.
20 Rebekah's eldest
21 Composer Brian
22 Judge's assignments
24 What a breakfast cook legally does
28 Game summaries
31 Beach birds
32 Wear away
33 Witty Mort
35 Start of choosing verse
38 ___ card (cellphone insertion)
39 Takes from, or an apt alternate title for this puzzle
42 New beginning?
43 Golf course props
45 "Didn't mean to drop that!"
46 High-tech surgical tool
48 Defense group that was HQed in Bangkok
50 Withdraw officially
51 What a minimally helpful person legally does
55 Like a cool autumn day
56 Minor criticism
57 Ilhan in the House
61 Paddling implement
62 What a runner on a diamond legally does
66 Rockies, e.g.: Abbr.
67 Governor or mayor
68 Fresh starter
69 Stake
70 Play-of-color gems
71 Process partsDOWN
1 Enclosure for an ed.
2 Hems' partners
3 Kiri Te Kanawa solo
4 Browsing annoyance
5 Chicago-to-Detroit dir.
6 Swiss bank money
7 Photocopier company
8 Eggs
9 Women's org. since 1890
10 Typical trade-in
11 Instinctive shrewdness
12 Pull out, as a dowel
13 Request to leave out a food additive
18 Yachting settings
23 Fashionable Klein
25 Old phone abbr.
26 Culture values
27 ___-fulfilling prophecy
28 Enjoy a day off
29 Port city of Pennsylvania
30 Precedes all others
33 Many an "SNL" skit
34 Egyptian snake
36 Financial aid basis, usually
37 Long-gone days
40 Greek letter whose name has three vowels
41 Make tracks
44 Wimbledon units
47 Trapeze performer, e.g.
49 Requests that one attend
50 Some NCOs
51 Drop the ___ (confess deep affection)
52 More than a little upset
53 Counting everything
54 "Frasier" brother
58 Gander's gender
59 "Pronto!"
60 Some wines
63 15% of a bill, often
64 LAX info
65 Mule's father
