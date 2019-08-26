Tour of China 2019 gets underway

The Tour of China road cycling race 2019 holds a press conference at the China National Convention Center in Beijing on Monday.

The Tour of China road cycling race 2019, the 10th iteration of the event, will start at Mulan Paddock in Chengde, North China's Hebei Province, on September 7, the event's organizer said on Monday.This year's event is themed "Beautiful China, Cultural Tour." The course roadmap includes ten stops, read a press release from the organizer.After 10 years of development, the event has become a high level international race that promotes the country's competitive cycling level, Hao Qiang, vice chairman of the Chinese Cycling Association, said at a press conference on Monday.The event has also become a demonstration project to promote integrated development of the sports industry, and a "business card" for China in the international sports community, Hao said.The press conference was held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. Chinese track cyclist and former Olympic champion Zhong Tianshi, representatives from companies such as China Sports Industry Group Co, and athletes from Hebei, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou and Sichuan provinces attended the press conference.