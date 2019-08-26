Iraqis attend 9th edition of annual Baghdad City of Peace Carnival

Iraqi artists display artworks during the peace carnival in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 24, 2019. Iraqis attend the ninth edition of the annual Baghdad City of Peace Carnival at Abu Nuwas gardens in Baghdad.(Photo: Xinhua)

Iraqi youth enjoy the carnival of peace in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 24, 2019. Iraqis attend the ninth edition of the annual Baghdad City of Peace Carnival at Abu Nuwas gardens in Baghdad.(Photo: Xinhua)

Iraqi youth enjoy the carnival of peace in Baghdad, Iraq, Aug. 24, 2019. Iraqis attend the ninth edition of the annual Baghdad City of Peace Carnival at Abu Nuwas gardens in Baghdad. (Photo: Xinhua)