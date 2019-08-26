Getting close to Putin

Chinese version of Putin: Innenansichten der Macht Photo: Courtesy of Yilin Press

The Chinese version of Putin: Innenansichten der Macht, a German book on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin, debuted at the Russian Culture Center in Beijing on Thursday."The book's release marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic ties," Zhang Hongbo, director-general of the China Written Works Copyright Society, told the Global Times on Thursday.The book was written by Hubert Seidel, a German journalist who used to work at German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel as an editor. The author strives to portray an accurate and full-fledged image of Putin and reveal the logic of his international and domestic political decision-making after collecting authoritative and valuable first-hand information and interviewing many of Putin's political friends and foes."There is no other journalist from the West who can get so close to Putin as Hubert Seidel," an editorial from Der Spiegel said.Seidel accompanied Putin as he traveled abroad and interviewed Putin many times, so he has been able to closely observe Putin's style of governance and his way of life since 2010. Putin even accepted in-depth interviews with the author following major international and domestic events, which shows the Russian leader's deep trust in Seidel.Putin had previously made a special exception to attend the launch of the book's Russian version, another show of support for the author."This book will show the interests of the competing parties and a true view of Vladimir Putin," reads the preface of the book.The Chinese version of the book is being published by China's Yilin Press.The China Written Works Copyright Society will attend an international book fair held in Moscow from September 4 to 8 to promote the Chinese version.