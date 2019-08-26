Smart China Expo sees 530 projects signed

A total of 530 projects involving 816.9 billion yuan (115.7 billion US dollars) of investment were signed during the 2019 Smart China Expo that kicked off on Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
Among the projects, 89 were signed at the expo and 441 were signed outside the venue of the expo. The projects cover areas including 5G technology, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The contracts involve partners from different places in China and countries including Britain, Germany and Singapore.
The four-day expo has attracted representatives including heads of international organizations, academics and high-level enterprise officials from nearly 60 countries and regions, and more than 800 domestic and foreign enterprises.
Themed "Smart technology: empowering economy, enriching life", the expo consists of various conferences, exhibition, contests and forums.
It is organized by the Ministry of Science and Technology
, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, China Association for Science and Technology and the government of Chongqing.