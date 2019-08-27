Palace Museum releases 2020 themed calendar

Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019 shows a copy of the Palace Museum's newly-released themed calendar for the year 2020 in Beijing, capital of China. The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, on Monday released its themed calendar for the year 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, on Monday released its themed calendar for the year 2020.The 2020 calendar features the architecture of the Forbidden City, displaying its beauty as well as related cultural relics and stories, according to its publisher -- the Forbidden City Publishing House.The publisher said the 2020 calendar has nine versions, including a traditional version and a Chinese-English bilingual version.The Palace Museum-themed calendar, a yearly publication to promote the collections and culture of the museum, has been one of the most popular souvenirs of the museum.

