Journalists work at G7 summit press center in Biarritz, France

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/27 11:50:21

Journalists work at the G7 summit press center in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. The summit of the G7 heads of state was held on Aug. 24 to 26 in Biarritz.(Photo: Xinhua)


 

Journalists work at the G7 summit press center in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. The summit of the G7 heads of state was held on Aug. 24 to 26 in Biarritz. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Journalists work at the G7 summit press center in Biarritz, France, Aug. 26, 2019. The summit of the G7 heads of state was held on Aug. 24 to 26 in Biarritz. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus