ASEZA in Jordan sinks disused commercial aircraft to help boost marine life

A Lockheed L-1011 Tristar plane is submerged in the Red Sea in Aqaba, Jordan, on Aug. 26, 2019. The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in Jordan on Monday sunk a disused commercial aircraft to Aqaba's Underwater Military Museum Dive Site to help boost marine life. (Photo: Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

People watch a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar plane being submerged in the Red Sea in Aqaba, Jordan, on Aug. 26, 2019. The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in Jordan on Monday sunk a disused commercial aircraft to Aqaba's Underwater Military Museum Dive Site to help boost marine life. (Photo: Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)