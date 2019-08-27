‘Spicy flight’ launches to promote Sichuan’s ‘spicy culture’

A flight taking the "spicy culture" of Southwest China's Sichuan Province as its theme has been launched, linking the city of Chengdu and Shanghai.The flight is operated by Chengdu Airlines and the maiden flight took off at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on Sunday.The first batch of 180 passengers on board experienced the heat and enthusiasm of the culture of Southwest China. They received a spicy gift package which included special chili powder, posters of enticing spicy food and red pepper-shaped cushions.The travelers on the flight learned about Chengdu's spicy food culture and hot pot through short videos, reading materials and souvenirs."We expect the 'spicy flight' to play a positive role in publicizing the city's culture and become a bridge linking the city's gourmet food and tourism with the rest of the world," said Zou Liping, vice general manager of the brand quality management department of Chengdu Airlines.Chengdu, as well as Sichuan Province, has seen an increasing number of tourists in recent years. The passenger throughput of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport exceeded 50 million in 2018.Sichuan is home to giant pandas and many tourist attractions including UNESCO World Heritage site Jiuzhaigou, Mount Emei and a giant Buddha statue carved into a cliff on Leshan Mountain.