RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

A deep and personal chat with a friend will provide some insight into a problem that has challenged you recently. It's time for you to let down your guard and dive into subjects that you normally would rather avoid. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9, 11, 17.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will experience troubling times if you get into a disagreement with someone today, so do your best to remain diplomatic. An unusual encounter will spark your appetite for excitement. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You will face negative repercussions at home if you focus too much time and effort on work-related matters. You will have some extra free time tonight, so go ahead and relax for once. Work will still be there for you tomorrow. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Do not be afraid to put your needs first today. You have worked hard for others for the past few weeks and deserve a well-earned break. Social activities will help you recharge your batteries. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although you may be in a hurry, moving too fast will end up getting you nowhere. A slow and steady pace is what will get you across the goal line. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Don't be afraid to let others know what you really think today. Those close to you want to hear the truth rather than not know what is going on inside your head and heart. A hands-off approach to managing others will help you achieve your goals. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Your desire to not be hurt again may make you wary of romantic relationships, but you will only be hurting yourself by not opening your heart to others. It takes courage to love. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Like will call to like today. If you go out of your way to project a positive attitude, you are sure to attract some good fortune your way. An unexpected opportunity will allow you to get closer to your goals. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Your amazing, fiery energy will push you into bold new directions. There won't be much you can't accomplish if you push yourself to the limit this today. Love is in the air. This will prove to be the perfect time to bring a little more romance into your relationship. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Instead of trying to strictly adhere to a busy schedule, it may make more sense to just play things by ear. If you get in a fight with someone, it may help to bring in a third-party to provide an outside opinion. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Today should be about letting your creative side out. Plan activities that will motivate and inspire not only yourself, but others as well. A family get-together will prove extremely entertaining. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Diplomacy will be the key when dealing with others. Conflicts will very easily escalate out of control if you are not extra careful with how you put things. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your constant pursuit of self improvement is commendable. Today will prove to be a great day for expanding your mind and interests. A work issue will demand your personal attention. ✭✭✭